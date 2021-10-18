Githunguri Dairy raises dividends as turnover grows to Kshs. 8.2B

Githunguri Dairy Famers Co-operative Society says it has defied challenges in the dairy sector to record a Kshs. 900 million rise in turnover for the 2019/20 financial year.

The society registered a turnover of Kshs. 8.2 billion shillings last year compared to Kshs. 7.3 billion in 2019 despite negative impact of COVID-19 on the dairy sector.

Speaking during the 60th Annual General Meeting which was held through virtual session as per the directive of the Ministry of Health Protocol, Chairman George Kinuthia said due to effects of Foot and Mouth and Lumpy Skin diseases as well as costly animal feeds, the society saw milk production from farmers shrink from 83 million litres in 2019 to 81 million litres last year.

According to Kunuthia, daily milk collection averaged 200,000 litres from 280,000 litres during the period.

“We had milk production reduce by 2 million litres. This was due to lack of raw materials for dairy meals which meant farmers had to reduce feeds and this resulted to reduced yield,” said Kinuthia.

Kinuthia said during the period, price of a 50kg bag of animal feeds rose from Kshs. 500 to Kshs. 1200 while the Food and Mouth disease continued to spread in farms.

At the same time, Kinuthia urged the Government to formulate a Policy where Supermarket is authorized to pay what has been delivered within a week saying that the Society has lost billions of shillings to five Supermarket that are under receivership.

“The government needs to ensure that supermarkets do not take more than one week to pay suppliers because this has affected us,” he added.

The chairman however said having installed Solar power panels, will reduce the cost of electricity bills saying most of the milk production will be done mostly during the day.

He says the current electricity bills are unsustainable making the cost of production high and locally made products uncompetitive in the international market.

He further said the price of raw materials of aminal feeds is a challenge since coronavirus pandemic hit the country saying the markets where they have been sourcing materials have become inaccessible.

Famers this year will earn a bonus of Kshs. 122.1 million from Kshs. 116 million and dividends of Kshs. 31.8 million.