Githurai All Stars to begin Sakaja Super Cup defence against Dandora United

Githurai all stars will kick off their title defense in the Sakaja Super cup this Saturday against Dandora united at the newly refurbished Dandora stadium here in Nairobi with other matches scheduled for Mashujaa day.

The tournament which will run until December is expected to be bigger and better this time around as players play their hearts out, all hopeful of making it to the Nairobi United football club and the big leagues .

‘’We are prepared because we have beefed up our squad and we are focused on defending the title.I believe in our technical bench and the players and we are motivated to shine’’, remarked Githurai All Stars Team manager Michael Maina.

Mathare North United Fc head coach David Onyango expressed his teams desire to gone one step further this season.

‘‘Last season we were knocked out of the Sakaja Super Cup early and this time we hope to do better.I had a fairly young squad and right now they have matured and ready to compete.Its a good thing for such a tournament because a lot of players in last edition went on to be signed by top level clubs’’.

Governor Sakaja aims to use this tournament to foster grassroots football development in the county.