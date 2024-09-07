Githurai: Traders allocated stalls in new market

Traders in Githurai have a reason to smile after the market was opened following many days of speculation over the state of the market.

The traders, estimated to be over 1000 have already been allocated the new stalls at the new constructed market through successful balloting said they had been eagerly waiting to occupy and conduct business since they had suffered enough while operating outside.

Speaking outside the market led by their coordinator Pauline Wambui, they thanked the Government through the President for initiating and ensuring that the project had been a success to the people of Githurai.

While appealing to Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi to fully intervene and ensure that the running of the market went on smoothly, they said that politics was out of the process saying that they would forge ahead in ensuring that the market will benefit all.

Some of the traders who occupied the stalls said they were more than ready to operate their businesses as they had suffered great losses since being balloted and now it was a great chance to recover whatever little they could to enhance smooth running of their businesses.

They cautioned against divisive politics in the market that could derail the successful process, noting that it was one of the noble Government projects that had been initiated in the area.