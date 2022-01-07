Githurai traders furious over DP Ruto’s unfulfilled promise

Led by Sospeter Mwangi, the traders revealed that at least 1000 traders were invited to the official residence of the Deputy President, who later promised to support their small businesses with Ksh 2 million.

The money was to be subdivided among different groups in the larger market, but they are crying foul as they are yet to receive a coin over two months down the line.

They are now calling the deputy president to come out and clear the air on whether he channeled the money through local leaders who took them to Karen and who may have kept the money to themselves or he’s still holding on to his promise.

“He keeps on telling us about bottom up and we really believed him but he doesn’t keep promises. Maybe he gave the money to our leaders but let him know that we have not received anything.” Mwangi said.

The devastated traders are beginning to question the credibility of leaders who are wooing voters at this campaign period.

“We were also promised a pack of wheelbarrows and we forwarded a list of those who wanted wheelbarrows but hata moja hatujapata!” Kelly Rose Wambui lamented.

The deputy president is on record promising hefty amounts of money to groups of women and youth in his campaign rallies across the country, inviting chaos in some quarters as the dished amount is shared amongst the beneficiaries.