Githurai traders resist planned eviction

About 600 traders in Githurai, Kiambu County, have vowed to resist a move to evict them purportedly to pave way for construction of a bus stage.

The group which comprises of mechanics, food kiosk owners, welders’, boda boda operators and others, accused a local member of the County Assembly of ganging up with a cartel to evict them for their own interests.

They claimed that the politician was using local administrators and officials of the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) to displace them under the pretext that the area was a bus park.

Led by the Chairman of New Jubilee Garage, Stephen Kimani the traders said they want justice and fairness to prevail, maintaining that no notice was issued to them or any form of public participation exercise carried out.

Kimani said the garage which accommodates the traders has been in existence for over 15 years now and supports the livelihoods of thousands of residents.

He accused those behind the move to evict them of inciting some residents of Githurai to resist Governor Kimani Wamatangi’s efforts to bring development to the area.

Traders and mechanics who spoke to journalists said they have no other sources of income and pleaded with the relevant authorities to intervene.