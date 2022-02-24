Gitonga is ready to defend title in Mt Kenya running

The second edition of Mt. Kenya Mountain Running Championship is expected to attract close to 5,000 participants including corporates, elite runners, individuals, and other institutions with last year’s Champion Purity Gitonga eyeing to reclaim her title.

This year’s edition has received a massive boost from KCB bank Kenya having bagged half a million Kenyan Shillings cash sponsorship.

It is primed for February 26th, 2022 in Meru County as top athletes battle for cash prizes.

The inaugural edition which was held in 2020 attracted over 3,000 participants where Purity Gitonga and Emmanuel Bor triumphed in the women’s and men’s 12km respectively.

The event will consist of 13km senior men and women and 8km junior men and women. Registration fees has been gashed from last edition’s KShs. 2,500 to KShs. 1,000 for seniors, KShs. 500 for juniors while corporates will pay KShs. 100, 0000.

The prize money remains the same as top senior in men and women category will bag Kshs. 500, 000 each and KShs. 20,000 for junior races.

Mt. Kenya Running championship Meru chairman, Joseph Ichunge disclosed that the central government has allocated KShs. 300million to the cancer Institute, besides pledging its support to the planned Sh2.7 billion modern cancer hospital in Meru.

Ichunga said beside cancer awareness, the County is also keen on environment conservation and there is a plan to reintroduce Bongo Antelope from Florida, United States and Black Rhino at the Mount Kenya forest. This according to him will promote Sports tourism in the region.