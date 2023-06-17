Give Governor Nassir time to deliver, pleads Mombasa County Assembly Speaker

Mombasa County Assembly Speaker Kharub Khatri has faulted UDA politicians in Mombasa for their constant attacks and criticism of the Governor Abdullswamad Sherrif Nassir administration.

Instead Kharub asked the UDA team to give the Governor time and space to implement his agenda for the people of Mombasa clearly stating that the time for politicking is over.

He reiterated the assembly’s commitment and support to the Nassir-led administration as it endevours to implement and deliver on their promises to the people of Mombasa.

He was speaking at Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital in Mvita Sub-County during the launch of MombasaCare health program aimed at registering 15,000 individuals to be covered by the National Health Insurance Fund.

Kharub lauded the Governor’s health care initiative saying that the move will ensure vulnerable Mombasa residents have access to medical care.