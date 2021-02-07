Giving Diani youth a sporting chance

Youth in Diani, Kwale County have a chance to hone their sporting skills following the planned establishment of The Kick Martial Arts Club in Diani.

The Martial Arts Club whose key focus will be to impart emerging exponents with

taekwondo, Aerobics,Swimming and Dance skills will work with the local communities so as to facillitate talent identification and talent development.

According to the founder of the club Wycliffe Orage,who is also a taekwondo coach, the gym will galvanize sports in the area as well as offering them a second stab at life.

‘’There are youth in this area who are idle ,some haven’t discovered their talents yet, with the establishment of the gym it will help them identify their talents and ultimately use it to better their lives as well’’,Orage told KBC Digital Sports.

The initiative is also geared to preparing youth in the area to take advantage of the opportunities in tourism and business arising from the fast developing Kwale County.

Meanwhile The Kick Martial Arts Club has organized Kick Out Unfitness half marathon on February 28th in Ukunda with over 50 athletes expected to take part.

The race will consist of two categories the main 21 km race and the 5km kids race.

The registration for the race is ongoing and will close a day to the marathon.

The marathon is set to sensitize the youth and the participants alike on the importance of fitness exercises as well as promoting unity in the society.

The race will be flagged off at Cooperative Bank Ukunda while the finishing point has been set up at Ukunda Showgrounds.

Winners in both categories will be awarded certificates and medals.

