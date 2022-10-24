Gladys Chania and alleged accomplice released on ksh 1M bail

Kiambu politician Gladys Chania and a farmhand believed to be her accomplice in the murder of her estranged husband George Mwangi have been released on a one million shillings cash bail and a surety of a similar amount pending the conclusion of investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations. Senior Resident Magistrate Wilson Rading rejected an application by the prosecution to retain the duo for another 7 days claiming to balance the interests of the aggrieved and the accused persons.

