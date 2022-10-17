Gladys Chania, co-accused arraigned in court for husband’s murder

A Kiambu Court has granted the detectives 7 days to complete their investigations on the murder of George Mwangi.

Mwangi’s wife, Kiambu politician Gladys Chania and and her co-accused Morris Mbugua were arrested and arraigned in court Monday morning in connection with the murder.

The Prosecution had initially asked the court to grant them 14 days saying the case remains complex since a person who used to be with the deceased always cannot be traced.

The investigating officer said they fear that the said person could also have been been murdered.

According to the DCI, Chania is the prime suspect in the brutal murder of her husband who worked as a contractor in Rwanda.

She was arrested last Friday after the body of her husband was found in Kieni Forest last Wednesday.

The body was wrapped in a polythene bag and buried beneath a pile of cartons, with detectives saying Mwangi was murdered in his home and the remains ferried to Kieni forest.

Police say his murder may be linked to an alleged romantic relationship he had with a school secretary identified as Lucy Muthoni and a tenant in one of the couple’s rentals.

Some of the family members intimated to detectives that the deceased had introduced Lucy to his family as his second wife and she was well known to the extended family.

The deceased had three children with Chania who unsuccessfully vied for the Kiambu Woman Representative seat in August and with whom they had been married for over 20 years.

However, according to multiple sources, their union seemed to have been undergoing turbulent times since the woman would mostly spend her time at their Thika.