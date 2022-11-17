Gladys Chania murder case: 3rd suspect turns state witness

The third suspect held in connection with the murder of businessman George Mwangi, husband of Kiambu politician Gladys Chania, has been released.

John Muikiriria Mwangi, who reportedly went missing on the same day the 58-year-old businessman was murdered, was arrested last week at Karinga location in Gatundu South.

Mwangi now becomes a state witness in the case. Chania, the prime suspect is in remand at the Langata Women’s Prison and is set to appear before the court on November 29, 2022.

The farmhand worked at the home of the couple for four years and allegedly failed to return home after he was sent to deposit some money on Mpesa.

A prima facie case was established against the accused, the main suspect Gladys Chania and Morris Kamau Mbugua the second suspect who were both charged on 2nd November 2022 at Kiambu law courts.

More details to follow

