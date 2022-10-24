Gladys Chania, released on Ksh 1M Cash Bail in husband’s murder case

Kiambu politician Gladys Chania, who is the main suspect in the murder of her husband George Mwangi has been released on a cash bail of Ksh1 million.

Chania’s co- accused Maurice Mbugua has also been freed on similar terms.

According to the police, Chania is the prime suspect in the brutal murder of her husband who worked as a contractor in Rwanda.

Mwangi’s body was discovered in Kieni Forest wrapped in a polythene bag buried beneath a pile of cartons on 12th October, 2022.

Chania who was married to Mwangi for twenty years is suspected to have mooted the murder plan after she learnt about her husband’s alleged love affair with a secretary at a local school.

Some of the family members intimated to detectives that the deceased had introduced the woman to his family as his second wife and she was well known to the extended family.

The deceased had three children with Chania who unsuccessfully vied for the Kiambu Woman Representative seat in the August 9 elections.