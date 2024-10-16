Reggae fans, mark your calendars for October 19, 2024!

The Africa Bound Reggae Summer Fest Peace Concert is set to light up the iconic Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) grounds, bringing reggae lovers together for a night dedicated to unity and peace.

This event will feature legendary reggae artist Glen Washington and the State of Emergency Band, who sat down with KICC CEO James Mwaura for an exclusive chat about the festival and what fans can expect.

The concert’s mission is to spread the message of peace through music, particularly in light of the social and political tensions affecting many parts of Africa.

Music has always been a force for change and reggae, in particular, carries the spirit of unity and hope.

The concert will also feature Binti Afrika backed by Contraband sounds, Yard Beat Sound from Japan and Empire sound.

Tickets for the Africa Bound Reggae Summer Fest Peace Concert are currently on sale.