President Kenyatta to host visiting Barbados PM Mottley at State House

President Uhuru Kenyatta will Wednesday host visiting Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley at State House, Nairobi at the start of her State Visit to Kenya.

Prime Minister Mottley will be accorded a full State Reception before holding private talks with her host President Kenyatta followed by a bilateral meeting between Kenyan and Barbadian delegations.

On Thursday the visiting Prime Minister who is in the country attending the 9th ACP Heads of State Summit will be President Kenyatta’s Special Guest during Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo National Stadium and thereafter at the State Luncheon at State House Gardens.

Earlier, President Uhuru Kenyatta Tuesday morning held separate bilateral talks with Presidents Nana Akufo-Addo (Ghana) and Yoweri Kaguta Museveni (Uganda).

The President’s meeting with his African counterparts, held on the sidelines of the ongoing 9th ACP Summit, sought to deepen bilateral relations between Kenya and the two sister nations.