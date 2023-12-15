Global Innovation Centre to be set up in Nairobi

Kenya and the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) have Friday agreed to collaborate on a wide range of areas in the ICT sector, including support towards setting up a Global Innovation Centre in Nairobi.

In discussions held between the Principal Secretary, State Department for Broadcasting and Telecommunications, Prof Edward Kisiang’ani, and the ITU Secretary General Doreen Bogdan-Martin, the specialized UN agency in the field of ICTs, pledged to provide technical support in the establishment of the Centre.

The establishment of the centre is already underway at the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) with the technical support of the ITU.

In discussion held on the sidelines of the ongoing World Radio Communications Conference 2023 (WRC-23) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Prof Kisiang’ani briefed the ITU chief on the government’s digital transformation agenda that has seen digitization of more than 15000 government services.

The ITU Secretary General thanked Kenya for its support and undertook to work closely with the Kenya in supporting the ambitious digital transformation agenda.

The Ag Director General of the Communications Authority of Kenya, Christopher Wambua, and the Secretary of the National Communications Secretariat, Vincent Adul accompanied the Prof Kisiang’ani in the talks.