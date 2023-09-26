Global Labour Strategy finalised, endorsed by President, says CS Mutua

Global Labour Strategy jointly developed between the State Department for Diaspora Affairs and State Department for Labour and Skills Development has been finalized and endorsed by the President.

According to Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua, this will ensure seamless and strategic migration of labour in a safe, coordinated and regulated space.

In his address Tuesday during ‘The Foreign Brief’ where he apprised Kenyans of the several aspects that touch on the country’s foreign and diaspora affairs, the CS said the road map for labour mobility to Germany has been agreed upon after a visit by German Chancellor’s Special Envoy to Kenya last week.

He noted that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia sent a team of health officials to Kenya last week, who interviewed and recruited Kenyan nurses.

“Saudi still needs additional nurses; thus, we encourage eligible Kenyan to apply once adverts are published.” Said CS Mutua.

Similarly, Dr Mutua noted that Kenya also managed to dispatch nurses and agricultural workers to the United Kingdom.

Adding that: “Countries like Canada have opened to Kenyan workers and we look forward to signing bilateral agreements with them and other countries.”

The CS also noted that the KaziMajuu portal is being created, and will have publications of links to verified jobs from around the globe.

He further added that ‘The Foreign Brief’ will be held periodically to allow Kenyans to be in the loop of what the Ministry does, plans to do and how to continue to serve them better.