Global number of executions fell by 26% in 2020

The number of executions across the world has decreased by 26 percent to 483 in 2020 compared to the previous year, marking a record low in the past decade, a prominent human rights watchdog said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Amnesty International published the latest statistics on the number of executions carried out across the world. The report, however, does not cover the statistics in countries that classify death penalty data as state secrets, such as China, North Korea, Syria and Vietnam.

“Globally, at least 483 people were known to have been executed in 2020 … Shocking as this figure is, it is the lowest number of executions recorded by Amnesty International in at least a decade. It represents a decrease of 26% compared to 2019, and 70% from the high-peak of 1,634 executions in 2015,” the watchdog said in a press release, adding that the number decreases for the third consecutive year.

Saudi Arabia and Iraq saw a significant drop in executions last year — the number plummeted by 85 percent and 50 percent, respectively — while Egypt’s yearly toll tripled, making it the world’s third most frequent executioner in 2020 after China and Iran.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“China is believed to execute thousands each year, making it once again the world’s most prolific executioner ahead of Iran (246+), Egypt (107+), Iraq (45+) and Saudi Arabia (27). Iran, Egypt, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia accounted for 88% of all known executions in 2020,” the press release added.

The rights group also said that Bahrain, Belarus, Japan, Pakistan, Singapore and Sudan — countries that carried out executions in 2019 — recorded no executions last year.

A downward trend was also seen in the number of death sentences known to have been imposed across the world last year, as the toll decreased by 36 percent to 1,477.