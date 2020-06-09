Global outbreak worsening, WHO says

More than seven million cases of coronavirus have been confirmed since the outbreak began, along with 404,000 virus-related deaths.

And – despite progress in tackling the virus in Europe – the WHO says the pandemic is “worsening” globally.

“More than six months into this pandemic, this is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal,” WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

At a coronavirus briefing on Monday, he told reporters that more than 100,000 cases had been reported in nine of the past 10 days, and that 75% of Sunday’s cases came from just 10 countries – most of them in the Americas and South Asia.

Tedros also said the WHO was encouraged by “positive signs” in several countries.

“In these countries, the biggest threat now is complacency,” he said.

“Results from studies to see how much of the population has been exposed to the virus show that most people globally are still susceptible to infection.”