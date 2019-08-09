Adoption of new technologies to grow dairy industry

Written By: Brian Itava
Githunguri Dairy Assistant General Manager Fredrick Mureithi says an increase in the number of milk processors, devolution and adoption of new technologies have helped stabilize the supply of dairy products in Kenya.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics indicates that about 5.2 billion liters of milk are produced in Kenya annually.

Despite this estimates, the country is not where players anticipate reason being the dairy sub-sector faces a range of constraints including poor milk handling by small holder farmers, milk adulteration and aflatoxin infested animal feeds.

Githunguri Dairy General Manager Fredrick Mureithi says the dairy industry is growing in capacity as a result of increased investment in processors and production.

He says capitalizing on global technological trends will help the dairy industry to further grow.

Kenya will next week be hosting at least 600 delegates from 45 countries to deliberate issues affecting the dairy industry on a global scale.

