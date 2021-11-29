Global think tank AERC to host 55th biannual plenary session

Hundreds of Economic Policy Researchers, Scholars, Public Policymakers, non-state actors and practising Economists are all set to participate in a Virtual Research Workshop hosted by the African Economic Research Consortium (AERC) beginning this Monday.

AERC, the global economic affairs think tank headquartered in Nairobi and led by former Central Bank of Kenya Governor Professor Njuguna Ndung’u will be hosting its 55th Biannual Research Workshop Plenary Session virtually from Monday afternoon.

The 55th Plenary Session of the Biannual Research Workshop will explore the theme: Poverty, Growth, Redistribution and Socia lInclusion in Times of Covid-19 Pandemic in Africa.

The AERC Executive Director Prof Ndungu said the plenary session beginning Monday afternoon will be chaired by Professor of Economics at New York University (NYU) Prof YawNyarko. Prof Nyarko, one of the most highly ranked African academic economists in the world, also serves as the Director of NYU Africa House, the Center for Technology and Economic Development (CTED), and the DevLab at NYU Abu Dhabi, as well as Co-Director of the Development Research Institute (DRI).

Kenya’s Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA)Chairperson Dr Jane Kiringai will chair and lead a panel discussion session on public/private sector policy featuring distinguished panellists, including distinguished economists, private and public sector leaders from across the continent.

British Economist and Political Scientist, Professor James Robinson, of the University of Chicago Prof Ndung’u said, will deliver a Memorial Lecture on “Africa’s Latent Assets” in honour of the former Governor of the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) and renowned African Economist, the late Prof Benno Ndulu, “our Hero at AERC, in Africa and beyond”, who passed on earlier this year.

On the question of inequality as a barrier to economic and social growth, Prof Ndungu’ noted that delegates attending the conference will explore the question of whether or not inequalities pose a major obstacle to raising and sustaining a growth trajectory that will be instrumental to eradicating poverty in the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic impacted times.

“In both cases, the redistribution of in comemight achieve not only greater equality but also faster growth. We all know that poverty can dampen growth when market imperfections combine with other economic factors. On the other hand, income redistribution can lower poverty by reducing inequality if the process follows a good and sustainable path,” said Prof Ndung’u.

He added that “However, it may not accelerate growth in any major way, except perhaps by reducing social tensions arising from inequality. With the advent of Covid-19, the situation could be even worse, but perhaps the lessons learnt can foster a renewed inclination and energy on reforms and structural economic transformation. Poverty, growth, redistribution, and social inclusion in times of the Covid-19 Pandemic in Africa is one area of focus for the AERC capacity building and knowledge framework, which inspired the theme of the 55th Plenary Session of the AERC’s Biannual Research Workshop.”

The Plenary session will feature four presentations by distinguished economists. Dr Simone Schotte, UNWIDER, Research Fellow will start off the proceedings with a look at “The labor Market Impact of COVID-19 Lockdowns: Evidence from sub-Saharan Africa”.

This will be followed by the presentation on Poverty, Growth, Redistribution, and Social Inclusion in Times of COVID-19 Pandemic in Africa by Professor Germano Mwabu, University of Nairobi, Kenya.

The next presentations will feature “COVID-19, Poverty and the Role of Social Protection Systems inAfrica” by Dr Kibrom Abay, Country Program Leader and Research Fellow,IFPRI, and finally “The Interaction among Growth, Inequality and Poverty: Implications for Improving Covid-19 Pandemic Outcomes in Sub-Saharan Africa”by Erik Thorbecke, H.E. Babcock Professor of Economics Emeritus, Cornell University.