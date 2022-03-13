Gloves off as DP Ruto takes on President Uhuru Kenyatta

Deputy President William Ruto says he has forgiven President Uhuru Kenyatta for betraying him and endorsing Raila Odinga to succeed him.

Leaving no holds barred DP Ruto was in his element urging President Uhuru to respect church leaders saying they are the same ones who prayed for them during their ICC struggles.

“My brother Mr President, we have seen what are doing to us, but because we are God fearing we have forgiven you, we leave you to God. You have intimidated us but we have forgiven you,” He said.

Speaking in Thika Stadium, Ruto said the last 4 years have been full of torture and harassment targeting him and those close to him.

“I walked with you when you needed a friend to walk with. We traversed the Country, kneeled before God so that the ICC case would go away. We walked with you during the trial and even travelled with you to the Hague,” He said.

Speaking to a boisterous crowd, Ruto said it was unfortunate that those who supported President Uhuru in 2013 and 2017 are now being labelled criminals.

We are servants of the people, Thika, Kiambu County. pic.twitter.com/JTwyEhLpED — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) March 13, 2022

“We walked with you across the Country mobilizing support for your Presidential bid, we even voted you 3 times and helped you become President, why persecute us now,” Ruto said.

Kandara MP Alice Wahome said while President Uhuru is at Liberty to support whoever he wants, he will not decide for the region saying Mt Kenya is ready to settle its debt with DP Ruto.

The leaders accompanying Ruto played down Kalonzo’s entry into Azimio saying he was forced to abandon his Presidential bid.

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo urged President Uhuru to retire honourably saying he will take over the mantle to speak on behalf of the region.

At the same time Ruto received Senate Majority Whip Kimani Wamatangi who ditched Jubilee to join UDA in a rally also attended by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria.

Earlier DP ruto had attended a Church service at the Full Gospel Churches of Kenya, Gachororo Township in Juja, Kiambu County accompanied by ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya Counterpart Moses Wetangula.