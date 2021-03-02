Glowing tribute as late Juja MP Francis Waititu’s wife eulogizes fallen husband

Written By: Prudence Wanza

It was an emotional tribute as Susan Waititu, wife to the late Juja MP Francis Waititu eulogized her husband as an astute family man who loved and cared for the people unconditionally.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

In her tribute during the late MP’s funeral service on Tuesday, Mrs Waititu described her husband as a brave man who despite battling brain cancer for the last three years, held on to laughter until his last moments.

Also Read  KBC staffer killed in a road crash

“The last three years have been a roller coaster of emotions. It has been so hard watching him fight a battle that I knew would always overcome him,” she said

“In December 2017 he was told he has only 6-12 months to live but his sheer strength and will power allowed him to squeeze in an extra three years of living.”

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Mrs Waititu wowed mourners during the funeral when she sang her husband’s favorite tune clearly demonstrating the last moments of the late MP.

Also Read  Kenya Red Cross raises awareness on gender based violence

The widow would further share her last words to her dear husband.

“Sweetheart into the warmth and love of nature we lay you down. Into the sadness and smiles of our memories we lay you down. May you rest in peace, in fulfillment and love. Into the freedom of wind and sunshine, we cherish your memory and let it live on.”

Also Read  West Pokot County commissions Ksh 50 million mango plant

Francis Waititu popularly known as “Wakapee” passed on while receiving treatment at the MP Shah hospital after a long battle with brain cancer.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR