Glowing tribute as late Juja MP Francis Waititu’s wife eulogizes fallen husband

It was an emotional tribute as Susan Waititu, wife to the late Juja MP Francis Waititu eulogized her husband as an astute family man who loved and cared for the people unconditionally.

In her tribute during the late MP’s funeral service on Tuesday, Mrs Waititu described her husband as a brave man who despite battling brain cancer for the last three years, held on to laughter until his last moments.

“The last three years have been a roller coaster of emotions. It has been so hard watching him fight a battle that I knew would always overcome him,” she said

“In December 2017 he was told he has only 6-12 months to live but his sheer strength and will power allowed him to squeeze in an extra three years of living.”

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Mrs Waititu wowed mourners during the funeral when she sang her husband’s favorite tune clearly demonstrating the last moments of the late MP.

The widow would further share her last words to her dear husband.

“Sweetheart into the warmth and love of nature we lay you down. Into the sadness and smiles of our memories we lay you down. May you rest in peace, in fulfillment and love. Into the freedom of wind and sunshine, we cherish your memory and let it live on.”

Francis Waititu popularly known as “Wakapee” passed on while receiving treatment at the MP Shah hospital after a long battle with brain cancer.