Glowing tribute for veteran football coach Henry Omino

Kenya Premier League clubs have paid touching tributes to the immediate former Kisumu All-Stars head coach, Henry Omino aged 71 who died Friday morning.

The veteran coach passed away after succumbing to thyroid Cancer. The clubs, led by Kenya Premier League defending champions Gor Mahia, Kariobangi Sharks,Tusker and Sofapaka among others, have sent their condolences messages terming the 71-year-old a hero of Kenya football.

Omino has managed a number of sides in the past, including Kisumu Posta, Agro Chemical and Western Stima.

Omino was first diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2015 and has been on medication since then.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He began his professional coaching career at Agro Chemicals before joining Western Stima whom he led to a sixth position in the 2016 Kenya Premier League Season.

He won the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) coach of the month award twice in a row in 2016 after the introduction of the award.

He would later bag the accolade once more in 2017 before leaving the side.

Omino also managed, Chemelil Sugar, Sony Sugar and most recently Kisumu All Stars in the Kenyan Premier League.

He has left behind a soccer legacy including two sons, David Odhiambo and Ronald Omino, who play for KPL sides KCB and Kakamega Homeboyz respectively.

May God rest his soul in peace.