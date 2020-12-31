Glowing tributes for departed former CJ Gicheru during requiem mass

Leaders from all sectors in the Country have paid glowing tribute to former Chief Justice Evan Gicheru during a requiem mass to at the ACK Karen Church.

The Attorney General Kariuki Kihara who read President Uhuru Kenyatta’s condolence message described the deceased as a firm believer in the rule of law, lauding him for his commitment in strengthening ht independence of the Judiciary doing his tenure.

He said Kihara was incorruptible and brought freshness in the Judiciary saying he will be remembered for his string stand against corruption the institution.

Justice Aron Ringera on the other hand had good things to say about his colleague and boss for many years.

“We respected him a lot because of two values he held. One was judicial independence; he believed that judicial appointments were a preserve of the judiciary. He let every judge do his duty according to the law. The other was integrity; when it came to appointments we thought he paid more regard to integrity than legal merits.” He said.

Outgoing Chief Justice David Maraga lauded the late Gicheru’s role in restoring public’s faith and trust in the justice system after what he termed as “many years of subservience to the Executive” saying, “it will always be recognized as the starting point for the reforms that today define the Judiciary of Kenya”

Maraga said, “He was a great man who was unrelenting in his fight for the rule of law & in defence of the independence of the Judiciary. He leaves behind a strong legacy in the decisions he made; the reforms he engendered in the Judiciary and the many tenacious jurists he mentored.”

The CJ reveled that for many of Judges, at the time, Gicheru was an untiring mentor to whom they looked up for guidance and inspiration.

“It was during his tenure that I was appointed a Judge of the big court, he gave me the first assignments in my new career, we thank God for a man who rendered his services with selfless dedication and unwavering commitment.” Maraga said.

Busia Senator Amos Wako had kind words for the late Gicheru saying, “In my tenure as AG I served with 6 CJs. I can say without fear of contradiction. He was one of the best Chief Justice this country has ever seen.”