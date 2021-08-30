GoDown Arts Centre calls for applications for its ArtXchange programme

Successful applicants stand a chance to receive business grants and international scholarships.

Are you a creative engaged in music, photography, painting, visual arts, crafts and jewellery? Then the ArtXchange creative entrepreneurship programme may be for you. The ArtXchange is a unique programme of opportunities for young creatives. It gives creatives a chance to connect with other creative youth in Africa and Europe.

Through this course, creatives will be introduced to tools, knowledge and practices that help them enhance their business skills and growth as creative entrepreneurs. It will be a six-week journey where participants will be supported and assessed. At the end of the program there is a chance for successful participants to receive a business grant or residency scholarship.

The course will run from 4th October to 19th November 2021. All you have to be to apply is be a Kenyan youth (between ages 18 and 35).