Apply for CopyrightX: The GoDown, a 12-week networked course offered annually under the auspices of Havard Law School,the HarvardX distance-learning initiative, & the Berkman Klein Centre for Internet & Society https://t.co/n58aebiwKb. Deadline 12th Jan 21 pic.twitter.com/fTfjioNKjc — GoDown Arts Centre (@GoDownArts) January 4, 2021

The world is changing and so too is the way creative work and intellectual property is protected. The GoDown Arts Centre in Nairobi aims to provide an opportunity for creatives, writers, musicians, artists, journalists, cultural journalists, copyright lawyers and other stakeholders to learn and understand copyright.

The classes dubbed CopyRightX: The GoDown, is a 12-week course based on materials developed by Prof. William Fisher III for CopyrightX at Harvard Law School. As an affiliate, the GoDown Arts Centre offers the course in Kenya free of charge but positions are limited. As such all interested candidates must submit their applications by January 12, 2021.

The classes are set to take place from February 2nd to May 7th. For more details about the classes and how to apply, see here.

