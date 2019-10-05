Godown containing expired sugar in Mombasa shut down

A godown containing tons of contraband sugar at Changamwe area of Mombasa has been closed down.

The shocking discovery was made after an inspection tour of the facility by the National Assembly Committee on Trade.

The MPs suspect that thousands of bags of sugar whose shelf life had expired and unfit for human consumption which was being kept at the facility awaiting distribution.

Addressing the media after conducting an inspection visit at various godowns in Mombasa, the parliamentary committee was surprised at how this go-down operated without the knowledge of authorities.

According to the Kanini Kega led team, it was not in the list of facilities licensed to keep commodities such as sugar as captured by the multi-agency team that comprised of Kenya Revenue Authority, Director of Criminal Investigations and Kenya Bureau of Statistics, that was tasked with investigating the circulation of contraband sugar.

The committee closed down the godown which belongs to Inter Africa moments after discovering expired industrial sugar which they suspected was being repackaged for sale to Kenyans.

The committee further disclosed that some contraband sugar was stolen even as it directed the DCI to launch investigations to ascertain how the sugar disappeared and who might be involved.

Documents seen by the committee in one of the godowns indicated it had one hundred and seventeen thousand bags of sugar but upon opening, there were less than ten thousand bags a situation that raised eyebrows prompting them to dig further.

The thousand tons of sugar originated from Vietnam, Mauritius, Mozambique and Malawi.

Starting next week, the committee will visit other godowns storing the contraband edible oils.