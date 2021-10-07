Gold mine collapses in Nyatike killing one person

One person has died while 23 others have been rescued after a gold mine they were working in collapsed at Osiri-Matanda in Nyatike Sub County.

Area chief David Oula says rescuers managed to reach 23 miners but failed to get to their 24th colleague who was allegedly buried deep inside the precariously hanging mound of earth.

The chairman of Migori County Miners Association Mr. Kefas Ojuka said 24 miners set out on their normal daily mining activity when the incident occurred Wednesday evening after the underground tunnel wall collapsed trapping one of them inside.

Among the names of those who entered inside the shaft, the man identified as Eisha Sonye was confirmed as the only one missing.

The residents feared that he may be dead as he was stuck in the tunnels for hours. Mr. Ojuka said that the rest of the 23 miners were safely rescued unharmed by their colleagues.

Oula has urged miners to observe safety precautions to avert such tragedies.

He said that they had reached out to the disaster management team from the county and were hopeful that they will help with the rescue mission.

The incident happened just when the county government of Migori through the Department of Mining was set to offer training on the importance of safety at work for gold miners in order to reduce rising cases of deaths at mining sites.

Additional reporting by Polycarp Ochieng (KNA)