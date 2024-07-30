Gold mining company accused of operating without requisite licence

Gem Member of Parliament Elisha Ochieng Odhiambo has accused a gold mining company operating in East Gem location in Siaya of conducting its operations without a requisite licence from the government.

According to the legislator, Shanta gold limited that has been carrying out mining activities in Ramula area amid protests from the local residents was only given a licence for exploration but has gone ahead to mine the precious metal.

Speaking to the press after meeting Gem constituency Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) grassroots delegates, the Member of Parliament said the company will have to get the necessary licence and have a conversation with the local residents and leadership on the way forward.

“Mining and exploration are two different things. If they want to start mining, as they are doing now, we must have a conversation” said Odhiambo adding “we must look at their licence and ensure that they are in compliance.”

The Gem MP further accused the company of operating through proxies and by passing the relevant government structures in their deals with the community.

“I together with member of parliament for Luanda constituency met two workers of Shanta gold limited and we told them that we want the owners of the company to come forward” he said adding that the community will not accept to deal with faceless and rudderless investors.

Odhiambo said the company will have to work within the laid down structures where the locals will be accorded opportunity to prioritise their development needs when it comes to infrastructure development in form of CSR.

“They cannot just walk to a school and build a toilet without a structured engagement with the leadership of Gem” he said.

On rural electrification, the MP urged for patience as the relevant agency undertakes a process aimed at ensuring maximisation of the existing transformers in the area.

Odhiambo said that currently, most transformers were serving between 20 and 30 people.

“We want each transformer to serve 100 people in a village so that we maximise on their use” he said.

The legislator said that a survey has been done in the constituency and 20 more transformers were expected by the end of this year to connect more people to the national grid.