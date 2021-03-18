Goldenscape boss Peter Wangai denies 21 fraud charges

Goldenscape Group founder Peter Wangai Muriithi who is alleged to have duped Kenyans millions in non-existent greenhouse investments deals has been released on a Kshs. 5M bond with an alternative of Kshs. 2M cash bail.

The court further directed that he deposits his passport with the court, this after the victim’s lawyer argued that the accused was a flight risk.

Appearing before Milimani Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku, Wangai denied 21 counts of fraud related to the scandal.

He dismissed the allegations by the victims and informed the court that he was only a director of Goldenscape company.

He is alleged to have defrauded investors over Kshs. 19M

The case will be mentioned on April 1.