Golf: 107 to battle for the ultimate prize in NCBA Series grand finale

A total of 107 golfers have qualified the NCBA series grand final which will be held next month at the Muthaiga Golf Club.

Last weekend’s leg at Great Rift Valley Lodge and golf resort was the last qualifying event where six players booked their spot in the finale.

Home player Stephen Gichari emerged the overall winner of the event.

Gichari and five of his clubmates joined 101 other golfers who had qualified from other qualifying events held throughout the year since the series teed off in March, including six from Uganda and three from Rwanda.

From the Naivasha event, the top male and female finishers in Divisions One and Two, and the overall winner in Division Three, together with the overall Junior winner sealed their spots for the main event.

Playing off handicap 5, Gichari returned an impressive score of 36 points to claim the top prize on top of hitting the closest to the pin on hole number 8.

On the other hand, Sissel Rene scored 36 points as well to emerge the lady winner as George Mukundi and Agnes Githinji claimed the men’s and ladies’ Division Two prizes respectively.

Handicap 17 Mukundi carded 36 points as well while Githinji managed 29 points playing off handicap 23.

Svein Rene (Handicap 29) was the overall winner in Division Three after posting 37 points while Sacha Abbonizio won the junior category after accumulating 35 points for the day.

The staff category was won by Agnes Nyambura who also had the closest to the pin hit among the ladies while Danson Ndichu emerged as the guest winner.

NCBA Acting Group Director Corporate Banking Charles Omondi stated: “Congratulations to everyone who has so far qualified for the Grand Finale even as we await Tanzania to finalize their qualifications. This year’s series has been exceptional, and we have seen it grow in terms of the participants, the number of events, and the increase in the number of regional events. This makes us look forward to the finale.”

One more regional qualifying tournament is set to take place in Tanzania next month at the Kili Golf Club to determine the final team that will book a slot for the season finale.