Golf: 150  battle in 13th leg of KCB East Africa Tour in Kitale

Over 150 golfers are set to vie for honours in the 13th leg of KCB east Africa golf tour which is set to end this Sunday at the Par 73 Kitale Golf Club.

Top two finishers will book slots in the series finale scheduled for November at Karen Country Club.

So far 11 teams have secured their places in the grand finale following the hosting of the previous 12 legs. Two latest entries joined the party from the Kenya Air Force Commander’s Cup hosted at the Great Rift Valley Golf Course last weekend.

Kitale Golf Club Captain Fandi Shiyuka said: “We welcome golfers from different golf clubs to Kitale for a splendid competition that will ultimately position our club as one of the best in the region. The greens are in good condition and the fairways offer the players an ambience like no other for them to showcase their prowess and skills. My gratitude goes to KCB for giving us an opportunity to be part of its series. We want to leverage this partnership to elevate the sport to an elite level.”

Over 1000 golfers have so far participated in the 12 legs currently held while another 600 ladies and juniors have been part of the clinics that run concurrently with the tour.

“We have made headways through the KCB East Africa Golf Tour, providing an opportunity to thousands of golf enthusiasts to participate in this amazing journey that has hugely been impactful. We still have a couple of legs to play before the grand finale that will no doubt be the culmination of what has been a successful run,” noted KCB Group Director Marketing, Rosalind Gichuru.

The 14th leg of the series will be held on October 7th, 2023 at the Machakos Golf Club.