Golf: Africa Amateur Championship set for February in South Africa

The innaugural Africa Amateur golf Championship is scheduled to take place February 21st-24th at Leopard Creek Country Club, South Africa.

The winner will be awarded exemptions to The Amateur Championship 2024, The Open 2024, and the Alfred Dunhill Championship 2024. Runner up is set to feature in the Final Qualifying for The Open 2024.

Meanwhile the first edition of Amateur Women’s Invitational is expected to be held on February 21st-23rd at the same venue.

The winner of theWomen’s Invitational will earn an exemption to Final Qualifying for the AIG Women’s Open 2024, along with invitations to The Investec South African Women’s Open 2024, Lalla Meryem Cup 2025, and the Magical Kenya Ladies Open 2025.

The organisers of the events aim to attract stronger fields for these landmark events, the Africa Amateur Championship and the Africa Amateur Women’s Invitational. “These events mark a significant leap forward for amateur golf in Africa, providing a platform for the continent’s top talents to showcase their skills on an international stage.” Said David Ndung’u , Kenya Golf Union Vice Chairman/ Tournament Director

Eligibility Criteria:

To participate in the Africa Amateur Championship, players must hail from African countries affiliated with The R&A. They must be members of a golf club linked to the National Golf Association, authorized to adopt the World Handicap System™ (WHS™). Additionally, players must hold Amateur Status as per the current Rules of Amateur Status by R&A Rules Limited and the USGA. Eligible participants must possess a Handicap Index® not exceeding 5.4 at the entry date and be highly ranked within the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR®). They should also be eligible to represent their national team.

Qualifying Standards for Africa Amateur Championship:

The starting field will comprise 72 competitors, with spots allocated based on:

1. Top two players in WAGR® from each affiliated African country.

2. Top 3 players in the 2023 All Africa Junior Golf Teams Championship individual competition.

3. Up to 3 players currently in The R&A’s Africa High Performance Programme selected by the committee.

Remaining spots will be awarded based on WAGR® standings and Handicap Index®. A maximum of 8 players from any country (excluding the host) and 12 from the host country is set, with potential extensions at the Committee’s discretion.

Qualifying Standards for Africa Amateur Women’s Invitational:

The Invitational will feature 20 competitors, including the top three WAGR® players from each affiliated African country. Up to 3 players from The R&A’s Africa High Performance Programme may be selected at the Committee’s discretion. The remaining spots will be chosen by the Committee.

Caddies are not permitted during either event.

“The exemptions and opportunities provided to the winners underscore our goal of not only celebrating excellence but also facilitating the continued development of our golfing community.” Added David Ndung’u