Golf: Betty Gacheru wins Karen Ladies Tournament

Karen Country Club’s Betty Gacheru carded a score of 71 nett to claim victory in the Division A event of her home Club’s ninth Ladies Medal tournament.

She finished one better than Jacintah Wambugu, who secured second spot in the Division having carded a round of 72 nett.

Jacintah’s efforts were enough to edge out Shirley Scroggie who finished third in the group with a round of 73 nett after countback.

In Division B, Evelyne Otsyula emerged the winner having carded a round of 68 nett to finish four better than Ann Mbogori, who secured second position, with a score of 72 nett.

Ann’s efforts saw her finish above Susan Kasinga, who carded a round 73 nett to clinch third position.

In Division C, Eve Mwangi emerged triumphant with a remarkable 39 nett.

In the Nines challenge, Rose Mambo and Wahu Nyairo delivered exceptional performances, scoring 32 and 33 nett on the first and second nine holes, respectively.

In the putting challenge, Louisa Gitau claimed victory having holed the ball in just 28 putts.

Meanwhile, Rhoda Mwebesa emerged the gross winner having carded a score of 89 gross after countback.

The ladies-only event attracted 52 golfers from Karen Country and Golf club. The event was the ninth of twelve Karen Country Club’s ladies’ events scheduled this year.