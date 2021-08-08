Golf: Charles Mbugua wins 10th leg of NCBA Series at Kiambu Golf Club

Home player Charles Karanja Mbugua emerged the winner of the tenth leg of the NCBA Golf series held at Kiambu Golf Club.

The handicap 24 player carded a round of 43 points to claim the top spot, on count back, ahead of Dr. Paul Kaumbutho. Taking the runner-up position in the category was Martin Murigi who finished the day with 42 points.

In the ladies’ category, Lucy Gichimbiri took home the top honours, on countback, after ending the round with a 36-points haul ahead of Grace Kibe who secured the runner-up position.

In the Nines, GW Kuria and Stanley Mbugua claimed bragging rights in the first and second nine, respectively, as NCBA’s Richie Subayeni emerged staff winner with 40 points.

In other events, Moses Mburu took home the Longest Drive trophy in the men’s category while Susan Kanyora claimed it for the ladies. In the junior golfers’ category, handicap 37 Alpha Ndung’u won 37 points after the round.

A total of 176 golfers took part in the leg, which marked the tenth round on the 21-leg NCBA Golf series.

NCBA chief operating officer, digital business, James Mugo termed the reception of the series which has seen a total of 1,500 golfers taking part as a positive one.

“This has been a great competitive weekend. Since we began in January, we have seen great progression of strength to strength, and we are looking forward to the remaining events as we take the momentum of the event over to those other clubs,” he said.

Speaking at the same event, Philip Ondieki, Club Captain, Kiambu Golf Club appreciated NCBA for partnering with the club to host the tournament, saying it demonstrates a steadfast commitment to the growth and development of the sport, as many sponsors withdraw from similar engagements owing to restraints occasioned by COVID-19.

“We are pleased that NCBA has sponsored this weekend’s tournament. It has been a difficult year with the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to most sponsors withdrawing from sponsorship engagements. We, therefore, don’t take it for granted to have NCBA here and make the day a success,” he said.

So far, the tournament has now been played at 10 golf clubs – Thika, Vetlab, Kitale, Sigona, Mombasa, Nyali, Nyeri, Nanyuki, Karen, and Kiambu, with respective winners converging at the Series finale, which will be held at the Karen Country Club in December this year.

The Series now moves to the Nakuru Golf Club next weekend for the eleventh round.