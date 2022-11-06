Golf: David Karuma Claims Division One Win



Thika Sports Club’s David Karuma carded a round of 41 points on Saturday to top the leaderboard at the end of the play to claim the Division One win of his home club’s leg of the 2022 Edition of the NCBA Golf Series.

The handicap 10 player shrugged off spirited competition from his namesake David Mwangi (handicap 18) who carded 39 points to claim the runner-up position in the category.

In the Division Two category, handicap 25 Dr. Andrew Karanja’s 41 points were enough to earn him the top honors, edging out Kalpesh Shah (handicap 22) by a solitary point.

The third division was dominated by lady golfers as Elizabeth Mocheche, playing off handicap 42, was crowned the champion having carded a round of 44 points. She beat handicap 39 Bibiana Kariuki who posted 35 points to emerge second.

Meanwhile, Linda Kinyua carded 21 and 17 points in the first and second nine for a total of 38 points to emerge the winner among the ladies.

At the same time, Maanav Shah posted an impressive 35 points to claim bragging rights among the juniors.

In the Nines challenge, Eng. Joseph Kanyi and Veronica Wanjiku were the stars in the first and second nine respectively, having carded 25 and 22 points respectively.

In other results, Anthony Mwaura and Ann Kanyori won the Longest Drive challenge in the men and women categories respectively.

Closing the day’s awards were Shanket Shah who starred in the Nearest to the Pin challenge and William Muguima who claimed the accolades for emerging the winner among the Staff.

Speaking during the tournament, NCBA Group Director – Retail Banking, Tirus Mwithiga:

“As the tournament hits the homestretch, we can look back with pride on what has been achieved thus far and look forward with anticipation to what lies ahead. This is only the beginning of our journey in this sport and we have every intention of being at it for years to come,” said Mwithiga.

“This being the final qualifying tournament under the series, it has been nothing but a great journey so far. We are grateful for the tremendous support that we have received from the golfing community across the country which has been instrumental in the success that we have had in the series. We look forward to seeing all the amazing golfers as they compete at the Grand Finale as we bring the series to a close,” he added.

The event was the seventeenth tournament in the Series and featured a massive 263 golfers at the ever-green par 72 golf course.

The tournament’s Division One, Division Two, Division Three, Junior, and Ladies’ categories winners now join the list of golfers who have qualified to play at the series’ Grand Finale set for 9th December at Muthaiga Golf Club where they get to play to win a fully sponsored trip to Fan Court Golf Estate in South Africa.

