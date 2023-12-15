Golf; Inzaule clinches Old Mutual title at Karen

On a score of 6-under-72, Nekoye Inzaule triumphed during the sixth and final leg of the Old Mutual Golf series, at the Karen Country Club on Thursday, where a commendable field of 189 players participated.

Inzaule delivered 66 nett to claim the overall winner prize in Division A, one stroke better than the second placed William Mayiani who brought in 69 nett.

“It is my first time to stand here as the winner. I played on regulation and single putt. That did the trick for me,” Inzaule said.

In the same Division, George Muturi returned to the clubhouse with 33 nett to win the Division A Best First Nine prize, as Atsango Lwande won the Best Second Nine prize upon returning a score of 34 nett.

In the same Division, Robert Keter was the Gross winner after carding 79 Gross points.

Another 66 nett score saw Aggrey Mulumbi lift the Division B overall title, with Bob Riaroh settling for the Division’s second-winner prize on 69 nett.

In the Division B Nines, Samuel Kamau won the First Nine prize on 33 nett as Brian Changangu went home as the Second Nine winner on a better countback score of 33 nett.

Leading the Guests was Jamleck Chege after firing a final score of four-under- 68.

The Senior prize was won by Samson Kamau, who played level-par with the junior winner, Sean Lyomu, who carded 1-over-par-73, marking the end of yet another exciting day at the fairways.

The Old Mutual Group supported tourney consisted of six legs and was played at Nyali Golf and Country Club, Kenya Railway Golf Club, Nyeri Club, Ruiru Sports Club, Vet Lab Sports Club anr Karen Country club.

“The Old Mutual Golf Circuit is more than just a series of tournaments; which symbolizes our unwavering dedication to enriching customer experiences,” said Old Mutual EA Group CEO, Arthur Oginga.

