Golf: Johnnie Walker series heads to Kericho

Kericho Golf Club will this Saturday play host to the 8th edition of the ongoing Johnnie Walker Golf Series.

At least 100 golfers are expected to tee off at the ever-green 9-hole par-72 golf course, playing in the competition’s four-ball stableford format.

The golfers will battle it out as they aim to make the cut for the series’ semi-finals dubbed the Eagles’ Round to be played at Muthaiga Golf Club.

This will then be followed with the Grand Finale where a fully paid trip to the iconic Gleneagles Golf Course in Scotland will be up for grabs.

The event follows the Eldoret Golf Club leg played on 29th January where the quartet of Dr. Felix Tarus, Dr. Peter Maritim, Dr. Paul Mwangi, and George Njoroge jointly scored 114 stableford points to claim the first position, one more than their nearest competitors comprising of Tom Mutei, James Waweru, Charles Nganga and John Kibosia who carded 113 stableford points to claim the first runner-up position.

Coming in third was the team of Nathan Kitiwa, Evance Manono, Irene Brooker, and Joseph Akhonya who carded combined 111 stableford points.

The three joined the list of teams that have already qualified to play in the next round.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, John Musunga, KBL Managing Director said; “We are delighted to take this series to the Kericho County.

Being the eighth event of the series, this has been nothing but an amazing journey for us. The tournament has provided an opportunity for amateur golfers around the country to showcase their talents as it has also offered us the chance to interact with our customers,” said Musunga.

“Sport has always been a great platform for us as a company to interact with our consumers and stakeholders. Since our establishment one hundred years ago, we have always participated in sports as a means to support the communities where we operate. As we celebrate our centenary milestone this year, we commit to continue supporting sports now and in the future. As we head to Kericho for this event, we are excited and look forward to another amazing golf outing at the scenic golf club,” added Musunga.