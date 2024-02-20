Golf: Kanana Muthomi stars at second JGF tourney  at Limuru

Kanana Muthomi played a remarkable level par 72 to win the girls 11-12 years old category during the second leg of Junior Golf Foundation series at Limuru Country Club.

The tournament targetiung upcoming junior golfers is also supported by US Kids programme and NCBA Bank.

The signs of a good day were all there as Kanana picked two birdies in the front nine with four level pars and only three bogies.

The second nine was much better as she picked another two birdies, one eagle, and two level pars. That effort was blotted by three bogies for the level par 72 score.

Simaloi Mbeya finished second in the category with a score of 85, with Ashley Muyela third with a score of 86.

“I started badly but went on to recover well to finish in second place. I played better today as compared to the first tournament at Vet Lab. Im actually better off playing without a practice round; I’ve learnt you can always recover,” explained Simaloi.

The category had a good number of entries with 20 players. Lael Mwangale who finished 15th says she is happy with the experience of playing in a competitive field.

“It was fun I’d say. But there were times where my putting wasn’t great, but that’s what I’m here for, to become the better me and a better golfer,” said Lael.

The boys 11 years category was decided by a play off between Adam Nesbitt and Palash Tank after they both scored 80. Nesbitt was the eventual winner in the first playoff hole. Joven Reel finished third in the category.

In the girls’ 13-14 years, Adam’s sister Sophia Nesbitt had a comfortable win with a score of 78. Her closest challenger was Amelia Sheikh who scored 88 with Yolanda Yu a further stroke behind with a score of 89. April Ochola finished with a score of 119, but is happy with her progress so far.

“Compared to this one, I played better today than I did at Vetlab because I have just joined the girls 13-14 years category and Vetlab was my first time playing from T4,” she explained.

In the boys 13-14, Yuvraj Rajput scored 78 to win the category followed by Tristan Ndegwa with 82 and Aidan Gachora and Tsorav Soni who tied on 84.

The boys 15-18 category saw Garcia Maina emerge the best with a score of 83 followed by Jason Mwai with 89 and Jabari Ongwae with a score of 100.