Golf: Kyra Van Kan wins inaugural Africa Amateur women’s invitational

Kyra van Kan is the first-ever champion of the Africa Amateur Women’s Invitational after completing a wire-to-wire victory at Leopard Creek,Melelane South Africa.

The South African won the 54-hole event by nine shots over compatriot Bobbi Brown to clinch the title on a one-under-par total of 215.

“I’m seriously overwhelmed, it’s such an amazing feeling,” said van Kan.

“Finishing here on such a prestigious golf course, I’m really honoured to have played golf in front of Mr (Johann) Rupert, The R&A and GolfRSA. It’s just incredible, this feeling. I’m really honoured to have my name on that trophy.

“This is something that I don’t think I’ll ever forget until I’m like 90. I think I’ll always cherish this moment. The R&A has made this moment feel so special and I’m forever grateful for that.”

The 18-year-old never relinquished the lead throughout the three rounds and, thanks to her win, has earned places in The Women’s Amateur Championship, Final Qualifying for the AIG Women’s Open and The Investec South African Women’s Open in 2024, and the Lalla Meryem Cup and Magical Kenya Ladies Open in 2025.

“I’m really excited for these opportunities,” she added.

“To be able to go over to the UK and try and get into the Women’s Open is just fabulous. I’m into the South African Women’s Open, which will be in Cape Town at Erinvale. I played in it last year, so I was really hoping to play it again this year, so I’m so excited. It’s always a privilege to be playing in special events. I can’t thank The R&A and GolfRSA enough.”