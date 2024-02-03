Home Sports Golf Golf: Magical Kenya Ladies Open receives Ksh.25 Million sponsorship

Golf: Magical Kenya Ladies Open receives Ksh.25 Million sponsorship

By
Bernard Okumu
This year’s edition of the prestigious Kenya Ladies Open has received sponsorship worth  Ksh.250M from  East  African  Breweries .

The sponsorship a statement said it  ‘seeks to reaffirm its commitment to championing women’s inclusivity in sports’.

The fourth edition of the Ladies Open is set to be held from 8th-11th February 2024 at  the Baobab  Course,  Vipingo  Ridge,  Kilifi County. The  Kenya Ladies Open  is also a leg on the elite  Ladies European Tour (LET) circuit .

The 72-hole stroke play competition will be the season-opener for the 2024 LET calendar and will feature 108 players with Kenya fielding a total of 6 players.

The winner will pocket €300,000 approximately Kshs 52.4 million in prize money.

Among the notable participants who have signed up for the tournament are: Germany’s Alexandra Försterling who won the 2023 Swiss Ladies Open and the 2023 Mallorca Ladies Open; the 2023  German Masters champion  Kristýna Napoleaová from Czech Republic;  2023  MKLO  runner-up  Alice  Hewson  from  England;  third-place  finisher  April Angurasaranee  from  Thailand;  and  last  year’s  hole-in-one  winner ,  Swedish  Lisa Pettersson.

Naomi  Wafula  will  be  leading Kenya’s   charge  in the tournament.

The tournament will be preceded by a Pro-Am event set for 7th February where Kenya’s amateur golfers will team up with the professionals for a friendly round before the main event.

After the Vipingo leg the European ladies tour will head to Saudi Arabia before going to Morocco for the Lalla Meryem Cup.

Jane  Karuku,  EABL  Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director said the partnership is part of the company’s agenda to mainstream inclusivity in sports.

“This sponsorship goes beyond a financial commitment: it is a testament to EABL’s deep-rooted dedication to championing the cause of inclusion and diversity and therefore our support for the 2024 Magical Kenya Ladies Open is a strategic move to amplify the voices and celebrate the talents of women in golf and beyond,” said Mrs Karuku.

 

