Golf: Malindi set to host Vasco Da Gama Cup next weekend

Malindi Golf and Country Club is set to play host to the inaugural edition of Vasco Da Gama Golf Championship on 2nd-4th September 2022.

Over 120 amateur golfers are expected to participate in the two day event, Walter Ombogo Malindi Golf Club captain intimated the event could be made an annual championship.

“Malindi golf course is situated right in Malindi town about five minutes drive from Malindi airport and has around 150 active members, together with Malindi junior academy which has about 30 junior golfers who are also learning to play golf and those who play tennis, It will be an annual event to be held here every year it is happening for the first time Malindi has never had a golf union tournament being held here so we are really excited about it,” he said.

The organizers say they have made necessary preparations to ensure the tournament is successful.

“Preparations are at an advanced stage, participants have started booking for the event and we are hoping this is going to market Malindi as a tourist destination,” Ombogo added.

On his part, Walter Juma who is the Vice Captain of the club said the tournament offered a chance for discovery of what Malindi could offer as far as golf is concerned.

‘’Am part of the new members who have been in this town for a long time but never knew there was this golf club i would like to call upon the young professionals in this town to join the club it will help you understand yourself as an individual and also understand life has challenges,” he said.

Juma said even though the golf course was a nine-hole it will give participants a feeling that they are playing on an 18-hole course.

The golf Club was established in 1962 and is a nine-hole golf course but matches feature as an 18-hole golf course.

The golf course sits on a 135-acre parcel of land and has six par threes, eight par fours, and four par fives with finely contoured greens.