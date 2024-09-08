Golf: Muthoki and team crowned winners of KCB Series in Nanyuki

The team of Jeff Muthoki, Winston Kirimi, Kevin Kabugi and Ian Kirimi returned a combined score of 116 points to emerge as the overall team winners of the 16th leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour at the 9-hole Nanyuki Golf Course.

Gabriel Miungi, captain Anthony Rukwaro, James Warui and Rama Maulid returned 109 points to be named as the second best team of the night at the tourney that brought together a field of 103 top amateur players.

The winners and first runner up earned slots at the tour’s grand finale scheduled December 6th.

Muthoki expressed his delight at winning the leg.

“I am pretty excited and grateful, it has been a long time coming. Initially the tournament was scheduled for July, that week we practiced the entire week. Just a lot of practice that has led to this moment. As they say practice makes perfect. It has been disheartening seeing old guards winning so we had to step up this weekend.”

Handicap 31 player Helen Kurutu carded an excellent 41 stableford points to clinch the overall winner award at the lush par 72 golf course. James Warui who plays off handicap 13 returned 40 points to be crowned the men’s winner of the day.

Purity Githui, who plays off handicap 20 returned 40 points to bag the lady winner award while Ceasar Thinwa who plays off handicap 11 returned 38 points to scoop the guest winner award.

In the staff category, Regional Business Manager Central Region James Kinga who plays off handicap 22 returned 32 points after countback to emerge victorious beating long-hitting handicap 21 Scola Onsongo who came in second.

Cyprian Bundi bagged the longest drive award in the men’s category while Damaris Kikwai claimed it in the ladie’s category. Handicap 20 junior golfer Joseph Warui won the junior prize.