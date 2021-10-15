The NCBA Golf Series heads to the nine-hole Railways Golf Club this Saturday for the 18th leg of the championship.

150 golfers are expected to take to the course, where five top finishers will qualify to play in the Series grand finale scheduled December at the Karen Country Club.

The Railways event will be the 18th stop of the series which has three more rounds to go at Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Muthaiga Golf Club, and Ruiru Sports Club.

A junior event has also been scheduled as the final event of the Series which will be held at the Muthaiga Golf Club.

This will be the second junior golf tournament to be held in the Series calendar with the first having been held at Karen in August this year. The event attracted the participation of 85 junior golfers aged six to 18 years.

Of the 85, 43 qualified to play at the Rome Classic tournament – which was held this month – and at the Big Five Tournament in South Africa next year.

Four of the junior golfers who qualified to play at the Rome Classic managed to travel for the event – Ashley Gachora, Mwathi Gicheru, Shashwat Harish, and Lee Kimathi – produced stellar results.

Ashley emerged third in the girls’ eight-years-and-under category while Mwathi clinched second place in the boys’ ten years category. Shashwat secured a seven-place finish in the boys, 11 years category as Lee finished fifth in the boys 15-to-18-years category.

NCBA Managing director John Gachora was ecstatic with the performance shown by the youngsters at the Rome championship.

“We are extremely pleased with the performance shown by the junior golfers at the Rome Classic event. It confirms what we have always held – that the future of golf in our country lies in the hands of this young talent whom we must nurture to enhance our chances of producing global golf stars’’,Gachora said.

“There is a lot of promise in what the future holds for Kenyan golf; and I am pleased to reiterate that we will continue providing opportunities for them to hone their skills further”,Gachora added.