Golf: NCBA series resumes, heads to VetLab Sports Club

VetLab Sports Club will host the 12th leg of the 2022 NCBA Golf series which will be held this weekend.

The golfers will compete for slots to play at the series’ Grand Finale to be played at Muthaiga Golf Club in December. Top finishers at the final event will win an all-expenses-paid trip to South Africa’s Fancourt Country Club.

NCBA reckoned the tournament has provided a platform to upcoming golfers to be discovered.

“The series has been a success so far looking at the great number of participants that continue to participate in the tournaments. We are therefore proud of the progress we have made and hope it continues throughout the rest of the year,” NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said.

“This tournament has provided an opportunity for golfers around the country to showcase their talents as it has also offered us the chance to interact with our clients. We are also elated to be offering the lucky golfers a chance to visit and play at the famed and iconic Fancourt Golf Course in South Africa. As we head to VetLab, therefore, we look forward to another amazing golf outing,” he added.

The event follows the eleventh leg that was played at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club where home player Lucy Kisia carded a round of 42 points to emerge the champion of Division One category, ahead of Fridah Shiroya (handicap 20) who carded 40 points to claim the runner-up position.

In the Division Two category, handicap 24 Fred Obwora’s 40 points were enough to earn him the top honors, edging out Derick Owuor (handicap 24) by a solitary point.

In the third division, Simaloi Mbeya playing off handicap 44 was the champion having carded a round of 43 points. He beat handicap 47 Kalee Maleli who posted 41 points to emerge second.