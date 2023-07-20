Golf: Over 200 to take part in ninth leg of NCBA Series at Royal

Golf: Over 200 to take part in ninth leg of NCBA Series...

More than 200 golfers are set to take part in the 9th round of the NCBA Golf Series at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

Players are set to feature in several categories including the overall gross, men’s, women’s, and juniors’ categories with the winners earning a spot in the November grand finale.

This year’s edition comprises a total of 17 club qualifier events played in Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda.

Tournament partners NCBA group expressed optimism of the Royal leg living up to its billing after the Uganda leg last weekend.

‘’The enthusiasm and exceptional talent we witnessed from the golfers at the previous leg held at Uganda Golf Club were remarkable, and we anticipate the same level of competitiveness and passion from the participants at the Royal event’’, remarked NCBA Group Managing Director, John Gachora.

“With a total of 17 club qualifier events spanning Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda, we are committed to expanding the reach of the NCBA Golf Series and creating more opportunities for golfers in the region. We wish all the participants the best of luck and eagerly anticipate an exciting tournament at Royal,” added Gachora.

Established in 1906, Royal Nairobi Golf Club holds the distinction of being the oldest golf society in Kenya.

From its beginnings as a 9-hole course with sand greens, it expanded in the 1920s to a fully grassed 18-hole course.

Renowned as the ultimate urban golf destination in Kenya, the club boasts one of the finest manicured courses in the country, offering an unforgettable experience to golfers of all skill levels.