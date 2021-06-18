Golf: Royal to host rescheduled Tannahill  in August

Written By: Bernard Okumu

The 97th edition of TannaHill golf tournament will be held in August 6th-8th at the Royal Golf Club, Nairobi.

 

The 97th edition of TannaHill golf tournament will be held in August 6th-8th at the Royal Golf Club, Nairobi. Its’ the first time the tournament is being held outside the Easter weekend in its 97 year history after being postponed last year due to Corona Virus pandemic.

‘’The tournament was set for Easter weekend. However following the 15th presidential address on the Covid- 19 pandemic, our [preparations towards holding the tournament were stopped in their tracks’’, said event director Sylvester Odhiambo.

The TannaHill is regarded as one of the biggest amateur golf events in the region and brings together golfers from  9 clubs in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu and Kakamega competing for the grand prize.

Participating golf  clubs include: Muthaiga, Karen Country Club, Sigona Golf Club, Limuru Country Club, Railways, Western ,Mombasa team, VetLab  and hosts Royal Golf Club.

‘’Unlike other  golf tournaments, Tannahill Shield is played by a team of amateur golfers from various golf clubs who want to show off their golfing abilities and team spirit while socializing with other competitors. We have spoken to all the teams involved and they are all eager to take part and win this prized trophy’’, said Royal captain Sylvester Odhiambo.

Held since 1924,the tournament was postponed for the first time since World War 2.

The Tannahill tournament was the brainchild of colonial major Arthur Tannahil. It was inaugurated in 1924 as an annual event when the general committee of the then Nairobi Golf Club invited  teams representing Mombasa, Nyeri, Kiambu, Nakuru and Muthaiga to participate in the tournament.

The format was four ball-better  ball  match play and each club played one match against each other  of the other club’s eight players a side.

The Tannahill shield is the world’s only three person foursomes play tournament. The foursomes is a golf competition style where two golfers join a team and alternate  hitting the same ball sometimes known as the alternate shot format.

 

 

