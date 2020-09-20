Golf: Vetlab’s Makokha crowned 2020 Match play champion

Vetlab golf club player Isaac Makokha is the winner of the 98th edition of Kenya Amateur Golf Match play 2020 champion.

Makokha defeated Jay Sandhu of Royal Nairobi Golf Club 4-2 in the 36-hole final played Sunday at Vetlab.

Enroute to being crowned champion, Makokha won 3-2 against Njoroge Kibugu in the semifinals while Sandhu made it to the final after beating John Lejirma 3-2.

Defending champion Paul Muchangi of Limuru Golf Club exited the championship at the quarter final stage.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Following the victory Makokha has earned a ticket to play at 2021 Kenya Open Championship.

The four-day event attracted a record 108 players including 19 juniors.

The Kenya Amateur Match play Championship, organized by Kenya Golf Union (KGU), is the oldest and most prestigious match play events in Kenya.

Since 1910, the tournament has been played each year except for 1915-1919 during the First World War and 1940 – 1945 during Second World War.

The tournament was played without caddies in observation of Ministry of Health guidelines to stem the spread of COVID 19 disease neither there was no formal presentation at the end of the competition.