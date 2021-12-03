 Golf: Zimbabwean Chinhoi takes lead at Uganda Open

Defending champion Robson Chinhoi produced a low 64 in day two of the 2021 Uganda Golf Open, to grab a narrow one shot lead from round one leader Kenyan Justus Madoya at the par 71 Entebbe Golf Club course.

Chinhoi who had a few bad approach shots was cruising well and on target for a possible 62 until he hit a tree on the par three ninth and three putted 10th, 16th and 17th.

“There is no doubt my game is good but I am a human being and capable of making some mistakes, though I am extremely happy to jump to the top of the leader board’’ said the Lilongwe Open champion Chinhoi who made seven birdies and two eagles during the day where eventually 33 including two amateurs survived the second round cut and will now battle it out in the remaining two rounds.”

“Definitely my shot at the ninth was not the best though I tried to save a par but it did not happen. I was well on target at the 16th and 17th but made three putts,’’ added Chinhoi who had birdied the first, second, and third and added more birdies at the sixth, seventh and eighth. He eagled the 15th and 18th to bring his scores to 10 under par 132.

On the other hand, Madoya who had led the field before the arrival of Chinhoi, was seven under after the first six holes, though a bad second shot at the seventh, three putts at the eighth and a bad approach shot at the ninth saw him level the front nine.

“I was very much on target but made some few bad shots, but all the same I am very happy that my game is somehow taking the right path’’ said Madoya who picked up an eagle at the 11th, birdied the 14th and 15th, dropped a shot at the stroke index one-17th and missed a birdie at the 18th for a 68 and a two rounds total of nine under parr 133.

Menwhile, Zimbabwe’s Visitor Mapwanya shot 69 for 136 while Kenya’s most popular pro Dismas Indiza stayed right there with the leaders after his second 69 for a two rounds total of 138.

“ The most important thing was to try and get into the cut with a good score. Now I can try and charge to the top as I am only six shots behind the leader’’ said Indiza.

A total of 13 Kenyans made the four over par cut.