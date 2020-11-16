Golf:Mark Makau wins Konza Golf Day tourney

Home golfer Mark Makau, shot an impressive round of 41 points to beat a strong field of 130 players and win the fourth annual Konza Golf Day, hosted at Machakos Golf Club.

Playing off handicap 24, Makau did enough to hold off the challenge of Paul Temba of Railway Golf Club, on countback and club mate James Ndunda who finished in third place off 40 points.

Speaking at the prize giving ceremony, Makau expressed his delight in winning the tournament.

“I am very glad to have won, I felt that I was playing well throughout my round on the final day

, I hit the ball well and my short game was great, courtesy of the great condition of the course. I want to thank the Konza Technopolis for making the tournament possible and I look forward to more tournaments in the future.” He said.

Nancy Kariuki playing off handicap 14 took home the lady winner’s prize with 35 points, two ahead of Nancy Wairimu, who won the ladies longest drive.

Francis Musembi and Justice Waki took home the respective nines, with David Kimathi winning the men’s longest drive, James Ndunda’s accuracy on the greens won him the nearest to the pin award.

The awards ceremony was graced by Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA) Board Chairman Dr. Reuben Mutiso, who used the opportunity to urge investors take up investment slots in the smart city, saying:

“We are currently on track with phase one of our plan, that will see a total built up area of 1.5 Million M2 and 30,000 residents.” Over 40% of the 145 parcels available under this phase have been taken up. Among the investors that have taken up parcels include; a South African specialized hospital, an American Hospital, Software development companies, Real estate developers including offices, hotels and residential houses.”“As you can see, the future is bright for Konza, I want to urge you all to join us on this journey towards building a global technology and innovation hub,” Dr Mutiso remarked.